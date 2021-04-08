Gail Vardanega, Livermore
“Failure to prepare is preparing to fail.”
That’s a quote from John Wooden, one of the greatest coaches in college basketball history. Unfortunately, Coach Wooden's words aptly describe Alameda County's decade long failure to develop a comprehensive policy for the siting of utility scale solar facilities in the East County.
The task is not impossible. Contra Costa County started working on a comprehensive solar policy seven years after Alameda County began its work, and Contra Costa County finished its policy a year ago. Santa Clara County adopted a solar policy in 2010.
After he voted to approve the gigantic Aramis industrial solar plant on March 4, 2021, Supervisor David Haubert said he wanted a county solar policy to determine where any new solar facilities should be sited that would pose the least conflict with the environment … but not yet. First, he wants to decide whether to approve the other large solar facility in the ‘pipeline,’ called the Sunwalker project.
Like the Aramis Project, the SunWalker project is planned for North Livermore Avenue. The supervisors are scheduled to review the SunWalker project on April 22, 2021. It's always we should have a solar policy … later. We should develop guiding principles and sound plans for the expansion of renewable energy … later.
The county keeps kicking completion of a solar policy down the road. Officials claim they want to know the locations appropriate for solar facilities that would pose the least conflict with our open space, agricultural land, wildlife habitat and scenic resources. But judging by what the county does, as opposed to what the county claims, the county policy is to approve massive industrial solar facilities where the private, for-profit energy corporations wish to construct these facilities regardless of the community's views or environmental impact.
Supervisor Haubert, don’t you realize that the county’s failure to develop a solar policy for East Alameda County has created great distress for the people you represent? We have been forced into a corner. We must draw on our own funds to hire legal counsel to sue the county to comply with its general plan and zoning code and voter-approved Measure D. We deserve a far better and more responsive county government.
We deserve leadership from our county officials, not continued excuses for poor planning and terrible decision making.