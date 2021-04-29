Thomas Soules, Livermore
Please do not think folks who are opposed to the current Eden Housing plan for the Lucky site are against low-income housing. This couldn't be further from the truth. I for one am very much in favor of low-income housing. In fact, I came to Livermore from Cleveland in 2002, and at that time, I could not afford to live in Livermore. If I could, I would reduce the value of my house and all houses in Livermore to make them more affordable. Anything we can do to help make homes more affordable is good.
My concern is only over the location of the low-income housing on the Lucky site. The 2.5 acres is not nearly large enough; the parking is not sufficient; the character of Livermore will be destroyed by these huge buildings that extend all the way from L to K street; the traffic is already bad and will get much worse with 130 more families in this small space; the destruction of what might be a nice open park, need I go on. These structures will define Livermore. It will no longer be a small town; no longer a town to walk around probably forever.
Yes, we want low-income housing, anything to make Livermore more affordable. Let's try to have more affordable housing and have it quicker. Subsidize housing in the Legacy apartments right across the street; add Eden housing units north of Railroad Avenue; add more units on Pacifica; etc. If these options cost more so, be it. Look at the long-term effects of what we do. Respect the will of the citizens and enhance not destroy the desirability of being downtown.