Owen Brovont, Livermore
According to the December 16 edition of the Independent, in the article, “Possible Urban Growth Boundary Change Considered,” it was suggested that the General Plan Advisory Committee (GPAC) raise “the issue of possibly moving the Urban Growth Boundary (UGB) further out to allow for future development.” As a reminder, the UGB was an initiative demanded by city residents – it passed handily.
The GPAC is being managed by a “principal” of the “Place Works” consultant firm hired by the city. This was the same company that conducted the “out-reach” meetings a couple of years ago when we were trying to determine the best use of the Lucky store site in mid-town – that decision is still a bone of contention between the residents and the City Council – and it was a bone of contention practically from the beginning! The report published by the City Council was felt to be somewhat deceitful because the recommendations reported by the council were inconsistent with the data generated by the out-reach process!
This new committee suggested that maybe it should reconsider the location of the Urban Growth Boundaries in anticipation of city growth in the next 25 years. While the article did not list the names of all the committee members, it did mention Thomas Matt Graves, a “project developer” for Eden Housing – does conflict of interest come to mind? One would think that the location of Livermore’s Urban Boundaries are appropriately the concern of only Livermore residents, not construction project managers whose modus operandi is to manage building projects – the bigger, the better! Is it really appropriate to have a building project manager sitting on a committee that will influence the direction of a city’s growth, especially if he works for the company whose current project in Livermore is being contested by the residents?
Not surprisingly, ex-mayor Marchand is also a member of GPAC. It was then mayor Marchand who questionably shepherded the mid-town housing project that has been rejected by many Livermore citizens as inappropriately and undesirably sited. Many of those citizens have voiced recommendations that the existing members of the city council be replaced before they irretrievably damage the city’s character further, as it has with the unfinished Legacy monstrosity! We do not want to encourage urban sprawl which brings increased traffic and will put further pressure on our limited water resources – we do not want to become Dublin East.