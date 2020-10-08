Faye Younker, Livermore
We've fought for such a long time to preserve the beautiful agricultural and scenic lands of North Livermore.
Now their fate rests in the hands of the Alameda County Board of Supervisors who have clearly stated their intent to cover our cherished open space with the ugliness of industrial-scale solar plants. We, the citizens of Livermore, will not get to vote on this issue. All will be lost unless we elect a supervisor who has promised to protect this land.
On Nov. 3, vote Vinnie Bacon for Alameda County Supervisor.