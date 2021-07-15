Owen Brovont, Livermore
None other than our first President, George Washington, in his 1796 Farewell Address, warned the American people with these words:
However (political parties) may now and then answer popular ends, they are likely in the course of time and things, to become potent engines, by which cunning, ambitious, and unprincipled men will be enabled to subvert the power of the people and to usurp for themselves the reins of government, destroying afterwards the very engines which have lifted them to unjust dominion.
Given the events of the last several years, are we not seeing that warning fulfilled? Washington also gave the fledgling American society a clue of what was necessary to ensure that our democratic republic would continue.
“… The general Government is arranged, that it can never be in danger of degenerating into a monarchy, an Oligarchy, an Aristocracy, or any other despotic or oppressive form; so long as there shall remain any virtue in the body of the People.”
Washington meant that virtue would have to be a characteristic of the general public, not just typical of a few people. Given the turmoil and the failure of the general public to rise up in righteous objection to current events is an indication that the American people do not possess the requisite “virtue” that Washington said would be necessary to preserve the Republic!
“What we obtain too cheap, we esteem too lightly: it is dearness only that gives everything its value,” said Thomas Paine in 1776. Our freedom and our Republic appears to have been obtained too cheaply by the majority of the last several generations – if one is to judge by the current state of American society.
Are these two men, speaking across nearly 250 years, suggesting that we should choose more trustworthy leaders who are demonstrably honest and virtuous and believe in the American Republic as founded? Are they not implicitly indicting the Woke Generation as woefully ignorant, conspicuously foolish, and critically dangerous?