Eloise Hamann, Dublin
Evidently Anthony Beckett of Pleasanton earns more than $400,000 per year since he expects to pay more in federal taxes. Biden has pledged over and over that any raise in taxes will NOT affect those whose income falls below $400K. Or possibly he fears an audit might increase his taxes since more dollars will be spent on additional IRS agents. The $80 billion dollars spent is expected to yield a handsome profit of $400 billion according to economist, Larry Summers, when people pony up what they owe.
It is a common trick of Republican Congress creatures to make every effort to make the wealthy pay their fair share by talking as if taxes are proposed to be increased on everyone. “Now is not the time to raise taxes,” is the usual refrain. Did anyone of middle income or below notice the tax cuts under the last president? Were there Republican cries about the increase in the national debt because of this gift to the rich? Under Trump, the national debt went from $19.9 trillion to $27.7 trillion, an increase of 39%. No worries about grandchildren then.
When I was tabling at the Dublin Farmers’ Market against the recall, a woman claimed that Newsom had raised her taxes. When I asked which ones, she replied, “All of them.” When I pointed out that state income taxes hadn’t gone up and those counties are responsible for sales tax increases, she said, “Well, then it was Biden.”
If Rep. Swalwell is gleeful, he has a right to be although many critical areas have been removed such as allowing Medicare to negotiate drug prices. However, caps on monthly cost of insulin and annual total drug expenditures remain. Swalwell cares about the everyday American and Build Back Better after being cut in half still addresses their welfare with support for families including pre-kindergarten, family leave, lower taxes on families and people with low income. In fact, a majority of Americans support every item in BBB, but sadly not enough people know what’s in it. Thank you, media for paying more attention to the political drama queens.
What will benefit rich and poor alike in BBB is a large investment in clean energy. That will save us from spending more FEMA money. Still, there’s a long way to go before 2030 to improve our chances of a livable world.