Ashley Hughes, Livermore
City council and city planning committee, please consider the process of making sure that Veterans Park area meets the proper requirement of building up friendships, safety and providing a large open space for mental and physical health.
Look at the green open space at Lions Wayside Park in downtown Pleasanton - how it attracts families at all times, picnics, live music, a truly wonderful setting. Less housing is the key! The revised low-income Eden Housing plan was not appropriate for such sacred space! We have one chance to get it right for a lifetime of memories! It already feels so boxed in downtown with the Groth Brothers site!
We can't replicate!