The impact that the COVID-19 pandemic has had on all of our lives is clear. Even as some states begin to recover or reopen, many of us remain properly concerned for the health and wellbeing of our families, friends, and colleagues.
This crisis will impact our elections. It has impacted elections this year already in places like Wisconsin and Georgia, and this pandemic will jeopardize Americans’ ability to vote in-person in the 2020 general election.
While some states are taking steps to help people vote safely, President Trump and his administration are going to great lengths to make mail-in voting seem like a voter-fraud scheme, even though Trump himself votes by mail.
Congress needs to intervene and focus on what’s right for the American people in every state: expanding vote-by-mail and other voting options.
To keep voters safe, we need our representatives in the House and Senate to provide states with emergency funding to ensure that all eligible Americans can safely cast their ballots through the mail, that they can register to vote online, and that any in-person polling places are safe for voters and poll workers.
For this election, we must protect every eligible voter’s right to have a say in who is in office. The leaders we elect in 2020 can take actions that improve the health and wellbeing of all Americans, or put us at further risk.
I have complete confidence that all three members of Congress that represent us here in the 15th District already support vote-by-mail (thank you Rep. Eric Swalwell, Sen. Dianne Feinstein, and Sen. Kamala Harris), but we need to encourage fellow citizens represented by other members of Congress to ask for support of vote-by-mail as well.
Nothing less than our democracy is at stake.