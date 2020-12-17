Merlin Newton Sr., Livermore
In October, a spokesperson for Intersect Power, the company behind the proposed massive Aramis solar project, stated that Measure D "was intended to protect community open space like parklands."
This is false. Parks have always been protected from development. Measure D serves an entirely different purpose and applies to the ranch and farmland in North Livermore Valley that Intersect Power seeks to convert into an industrial solar power plant and lithium-ion battery station.
Adopted by the voters in 2000, Measure D established an urban growth boundary to prevent sprawl from encroaching on the rural areas of east Alameda County.
Measure D's purpose is twofold: (1) ensure our dwindling agricultural lands, open space, watersheds, and wildlife habitat are preserved and (2) encourage infill and transit-friendly development to help revitalize neighborhoods within existing urban boundaries.
The Aramis solar plant and the proposed neighboring SunWalker solar plant would extend for over a mile along North Livermore Avenue. Together, they would strike a dagger in the heart of Measure D. The plants would dramatically and permanently alter an enormous section of North Livermore Valley from open ranch and farmland into an industrial use — the commercial generation of electricity, most of which will be sent outside of Alameda County. 75% of the power from the Aramis plant is under contract to San Francisco electricity customers.
Local environmentalist Dick Schneider, a co-author of Measure D, has stated that if Alameda County permits two proposed solar power plants in North Livermore Valley, more energy companies will move into the valley.
“Pretty soon, that area is not going to have agriculture at all,” Schneider told this paper earlier this year. “It’s just going to have large scale power plants, and the character (of the valley) is going to change.”
Measure D is why Livermore still has open space, vineyards, farms, ranches, and wildlife habitats just a few minutes drive from downtown. We can’t let private corporations destroy the work of countless Livermore residents and organizations spanning decades to preserve Livermore Valley. Please take a moment to contact the Alameda County Supervisors and that uphold Measure D and reject these solar power plant. Visit savenorthlivermorevalley.com/action for an easy-to-use link to email the supervisors.
The scenic beauty, natural habitat and open space of the North Livermore Valley belong to all of us. We must speak up now or it will be lost.