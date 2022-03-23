Maggie Jong, Livermore
My response to Rion Causey is, yes, sir, it is true that we do indeed have a lot of small parks scattered around town. But you are missing the point. When I go to the park in my neighborhood, I might see a few people I know, but they are always my close neighbors. I have friends scattered all across town. With one centrally located park, especially if there is a downtown event, I have a chance to meet many of my good friends. The second issue that you are missing is that there is much beauty and shade in the green grass and tall trees. If we don’t have a centrally located park, then all we have are hot, drab colored cement walls.