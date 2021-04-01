Jim Berry, Livermore
As we continue to receive new information from the city about the downtown development the Eden Housing project is clearly not heading in a positive direction. Mr. Mayor, it is time for another one of your community committees chartered to review this portion of the project and recommend changes that will build consensus in the community for how to move forward. If hosting a community review is outside the city council’s capacity at this time, then leave the lot vacant! I have parked there recently to spend money downtown and believe the parking is more valuable than a new housing development that will consume too much of the downtown's much-needed recovery capacity. Please listen to your community to head-off another contentious election in 2022. Thank you.