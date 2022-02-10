Vic Avila, Livermore
The Mayor and City Council should be far-sighted, not short-sighted. Elected officials should take the long look, 10-20-50 years ahead when possible. The 2018 mayor and council did not do that in deciding to place what has become a “Dublin-esque” 4-story apartment development in historic downtown Livermore, apartments that could have easily been built elsewhere at that time.
The 2020 mayor and council have fully accepted the prior council’s project. It’s time for a new city council. Elect candidates that understand Livermore’s development and history, and are committed to preserving it. Candidates with a “Dublin-esque” leaning need not apply.