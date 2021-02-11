Eva Westerlin, Livermore
For years, I have participated in groups that were interested in the best use of the former Lucky site, now proposed for use by the Eden Housing Project.
It seems to me that the best use of this site will include a real park that encourages people to come downtown and participate in city life. Moving affordable housing to other nearby sites fills that need and makes the Lucky site usable for the public. We know from cities around the world that accessible parks are a big benefit to the residents. The city council has only one chance to do this right and I really hope they positively think this through.
Where are the youngsters who live in the new housing on the Groth Brother's site going to play and meet? The same for the grownups?