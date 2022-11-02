Connie Huang, Livermore

I recently heard from one of my neighbors, who is a longtime resident of Livermore, that some residents in South Livermore long ago fought to keep the open spaces there in perpetuity. I am so grateful for the people who fought for my future before I even understood that I was so privileged to grow up in a City with so much open space. Unfortunately, my neighborhood has witnessed, and is currently witnessing, a lack of transparency from our council and former mayor Marchand. My neighbors and I have felt ignored and unheard. I am skeptical of their intentions to preserve open space in North Livermore. 