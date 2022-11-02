I recently heard from one of my neighbors, who is a longtime resident of Livermore, that some residents in South Livermore long ago fought to keep the open spaces there in perpetuity. I am so grateful for the people who fought for my future before I even understood that I was so privileged to grow up in a City with so much open space. Unfortunately, my neighborhood has witnessed, and is currently witnessing, a lack of transparency from our council and former mayor Marchand. My neighbors and I have felt ignored and unheard. I am skeptical of their intentions to preserve open space in North Livermore.
Marchand uploaded a video onto Facebook recently stating that it’s time for Springtown to get a destination park. While I love that idea and would fully support this endeavor if it were to happen, the open space where the golf course used to be has been neglected since Marchand was our mayor, and now he is running again on the idea that he and his council will bring a destination park to Springtown.
Is our City’s leadership really interested in making Springtown better? Just a few years ago, the City destroyed a beloved duck pond that was abundant with wildlife. Now, recently, instead of protecting Garaventa Hill and the endangered species that reside there, they seem to be set on the idea of development.
I have had the honor of meeting Mony, Ben and Carol and I sincerely believe they will listen to all residents and their concerns. These candidates know very well how much residents of Livermore value open space and the small-town feel. I hope you will join me in voting Mony for Mayor, Ben Barrientos for District 2, and Carol Wahrer for District 1.