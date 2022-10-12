Livermore needs to be heard. Livermore needs a change. The current City Council has ignored the voice of the residents of Livermore. Over 8,000 signatures were obtained voicing concern for the location of Eden Housing. Why will the City Council not listen to the residents of Livermore?
In life, when a bad choice or mistake is made, it’s best to turn things around and make them right. It is never good to continue forward with a bad choice or mistake just to save face. True leaders make things right even when it reflects poorly on them. The only explanation for why the City Council has not listened to the residents of Livermore is because they operate like a club and cannot admit their decisions and those of previous City Councils were not made in the best interest of Livermore. We cannot sweep these poor decisions under the rug and let future generations suffer for it.
We need to be heard and we need change. I believe the City Council needs a complete overhaul. Unfortunately, there are only three seats up for election; the mayor and council members for Districts 1 and 2. Our only chance of having a true voice is to elect Carol Wahrer for District 1, Ben Barrientos for District 2 and Mony Nop for Mayor. These three have committed to finding every option to move Eden Housing.
Even if Eden Housing is beyond moving, I still believe these three will best serve Livermore. The current City Council needs a chance and the opponents of Ben, Carol and Mony have shown that they are part of the establishment and will only make decisions supporting projects like Eden Housing that will hurt our City and residents. I support Carol, Ben, and Mony!