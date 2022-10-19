Ayn Wieskamp and Dottie Eberly, Livermore
Livermore deserves someone who is thoughtful and engaged in the community on our City Council. Carol Wahrer understands how important it is to keep the unique downtown charm of Livermore while growing. She understands the importance of new housing but believes there is a way to add housing without destroying the charm of our town.
Carol has the ability to listen respectfully and make careful decisions. She has been teaching for over thirty years, is active in her church, and is involved in and supportive of the Livermore Heritage Guild’s Hagemann Ranch open house events for Livermore families. She loves our community and enjoys meeting and interacting with the people who make our town a great place to live. Please vote for Carol Wahrer who cares about Livermore and its future residents.