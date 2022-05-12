Benjamin Waxman, Union City
I have lived in Livermore for my whole life up until a few months ago, as unfortunate circumstances caused me to have to momentarily move to Union City. Living in another city for the first time in my life, it has shown me how special and unique the City of Livermore is. I hope to move back to Livermore soon and I hope that when I do, the City that I know and love is still
recognizable.
Over the last few years, we have seen policies enacted that are favored by few and looked down upon by many. We have seen a debacle that surrounds our affordable housing initiative that is very unpopular because of the urban scale development that is looming over our historic downtown. Everyone can be in favor of affordable housing, especially during a time when real estate is so expensive, but this particular project is depriving our downtown of the space it needs to be able to accommodate people who just want to enjoy themselves and soak in our history rich community. I believe what many others believe and that is: Downtown Livermore must remain unique and dominated by boutique businesses that are run by members of our community. We should not be using the development in Dublin and the rest of the Bay Area as an example, but rather as motivation to protect Livermore’s tradition and way of life.
We need fresh leadership in the City Council and in the Mayor’s Office. Mr. Mony Nop is a great choice for mayor as he will bring the common sense leadership we need, and end the Marchand era policies that have been so detrimental to our downtown and city as a whole.