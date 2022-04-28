Marcus Libkind, Livermore
Outgoing Mayor Woerner seems to be the reflection of past Mayor Marchand, who is running again for Mayor of Livermore. Their view and that of the two outgoing council members for Districts 1 and 2 have guided development in Livermore down a path of big is better, and they never seemed to think in terms of alternatives and what the citizens of Livermore want to see in the future of Livermore. There were alternatives to the current Eden Project and the alternatives still exist. It could have been what was promised – smaller and with no concessions that go against all logic – less than the minimum required amount of parking and inadequate setbacks. But the height has been increased and the footprint has expanded. There is less than adequate parking. I can think of at least two alternative locations, either for the Eden Project or for even more units of affordable housing. Regardless, the current mayor and council did not consider the alternatives and do due diligence.
It is time for a change in leadership. Mony Nop will be a fantastic Mayor. He is open-minded, is willing to consider alternatives, not just give lip-service to alternatives as Woerner did, and Mony has the energy to make good things happen as Livermore goes forward.
Marchand is a clone of Woerner or maybe Woerner is a clone of Marchand. Regardless, in an interview with The Independent, Marchand said he was disappointed that Woerner would not be running again. So, Marchand stepped in. If Marchand is elected, it is going to be business as usual with the citizens of Livermore getting the short straw.
I urge you to learn more about Mony Nop by visiting his website (https://monyformayor.com/). He has the credentials to get things done in a way that benefits all the citizens of Livermore.