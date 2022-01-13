Bill Leach, Livermore
I agree that the former pool company land is best held for future housing, for the time when other plots going west from there can be obtained. If Livermore grows as expected (2% per year, 50,000 more residents in one generation from now) we are going to need a lot of housing, and not at the expense of open space like Stockmens Park. I ask three things of Council:
If the pool company land cannot be held for future housing, then we citizens would like more detail on the $1.9M loan's interest rate and payback time. Banks make good money on loans; maybe the City can, too?
For Council to positively state that the hotel could not appropriate additional parking space in the L-Street garage.
For serious consideration of an automated L-Street garage, because it both takes up less space and is cheaper per-car to build.