Linda Knapp, Dublin
On election day, we will vote on Proposition 1, the “Constitutional Right to Reproductive Freedom,” a critical ballot measure that would amend our state constitution to make it crystal clear that Californians have a constitutional right to make reproductive choices, including the fundamental right to choose to have an abortion and the right to choose or refuse birth control. However, this constitutional amendment will not become the law simply because voters pass Prop 1; CA law actually requires that the California Legislature must also vote in favor of the amendment. Because of this second required vote by the legislature, we must vote into office this year legislators who we can guarantee will vote YES on this constitutional amendment, so that the will of the people will become the law. Assembly candidate Shawn Kumagai has pledged to vote YES on Prop 1 when it comes before the Assembly for a vote and has made his pro-choice position very clear. Let’s make sure he is elected to the Assembly, so he can take that important vote on our behalf.