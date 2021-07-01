I am writing this to the City Council. I saw your layout, of what you approved, the Downtown Plan. I have to say that everything in the picture looks like it was all pushed together. The lower income house building needs to be across the other side of Railroad Avenue. The L Street parking garage needs to be where the Eden housing project is now. If not, traffic will be backed up on First street. This will leave more room for the park. I know you have Stockmen’s Park, but there’s not enough room for people to walk around and the children to play on.
We need this for the people who live in Livermore, and/or visitors that come to Livermore. We have a wonderful town, so let’s improve your Downtown Plan.