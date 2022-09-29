Jan Brovont, Livermore
When are we Livermore residents going to stand up to this city council, push back and vote in Mony Nop, Carol Wahrer and Ben Barrientos?
When are we Livermore residents going to stand up to this city council, push back and vote in Mony Nop, Carol Wahrer and Ben Barrientos?
It seems we are overdue. Just Sept 19, last Monday, less than 2 months from our important election, the Livermore City Council finally decided to announce they had loaned Eden Housing $7.8 million at only a 3% interest rate for a duration of 55 years to purchase the old Lucky site from the city. The Council also committed the city to provide $4.2 million of public funds for the decontamination of the site, and $5.5 million to Eden for the cost of the public open space Eden must provide. So the City has committed an excess of $17 million in public funds that will no longer be available for other needed projects.
If Eden Housing is moved across Railroad Avenue to another site, possibly as many as 100 more affordable housing units could be built. An automated parking garage could add more spaces at less cost than a traditional underground parking garage, saving approximately $6 million. And more of the Lucky site could remain open space, making the site’s open space larger and avoid the considerable cost of decontaminating the site’s subsurface hazardous waste.
The Council will not change its decision as it is very concerned about losing the election. The recent attempt to referend the Council’s decision would have passed, had the Council allowed it to be counted. So, our best option is to vote for Mony Nop as mayor and two new council members -- Carol Wahrer District 1, and Ben Barrientos District 2.
