Merlin Newton, Livermore
If you think the residents of North Livermore Valley are somehow solar NIMBY’s, think again!
We are trying to protect the legacy of those who came before us, over a half century ago, with the foresight to protect the scenic views and natural landscape in North Livermore for future generations. It was so important, county officials designated North Livermore Avenue a scenic corridor and adopted to its general plan the ‘scenic route element.’
Hence this ‘backyard’ belongs to all of us, including the wildlife and the natural biodiversity habitat. We must do all we can to continue to preserve the legacy of those who came before us and protect the area before it’s destroyed and lost forever.
We already have a massive electric corridor in East Alameda County, next to a PG&E substation close to Mountain House. The county should tell the solar companies to build their so-called ‘farms’ there.
We only have one scenic corridor in North Livermore. Please contact Supervisor Haubert today, and tell him it makes no sense to convert North Livermore into another massive electric corridor.