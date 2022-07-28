Lucas Nelson, Livermore
Record heat waves in America and Europe endanger millions as wildfires rage in a brutal manifestation of man-induced global warming.
Lucas Nelson, Livermore
Record heat waves in America and Europe endanger millions as wildfires rage in a brutal manifestation of man-induced global warming.
Each of us can reduce our personal contribution by cutting back on the consumption of animal foods, which account for a whopping portion of “greenhouse gases.” Carbon dioxide is released by burning forests to create animal pastures. Methane and nitrous oxide are released from digestive tracts of cows and sheep and from animal waste pits.
In an environmentally sustainable world, vegetables, fruits and grains must replace animal food products in our diet, just as wind, solar and other renewable energy sources replace fossil fuels. The next trip to our favorite supermarket provides a great opportunity to explore the delicious, healthful, eco-friendly, plant-based meat and ice cream products in the frozen food section.
