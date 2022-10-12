A. S. Lopez, Livermore
By now you have received your mail-in ballot. A lot is riding on this election. It’s time to make an important decision, one that will affect you for the next 4 years. How you vote is crucial to the future of Livermore.
Do you want to see a refreshing change in City Council, or do you prefer the same ol’ same ol’? Do you want to see creative solutions for existing problems, total transparency and a listening ear, or do you still want a repeat of the old regime, secret meetings and back room deals? Will you choose 3 civic-minded, longtime residents of Livermore who are experienced leaders in public service or a two-term ex-mayor, a candidate who’s in his back pocket, and another one who travels out of town a lot?
The choice is simple. Ben Barrientos, running for City Council District 2, is an educator, coach, and president of the Lions Club, a charitable, service non-profit. Carol Wahrer, running for District 1, is a mentor teacher, church trustee, and member of Partners for Change, a non-profit for ending poverty in Livermore. Mony Nop, running for Mayor, is a retired officer from the Livermore Police Department, has established 2 non-profits, and owns a successful real estate agency.
Citizens of Livermore, I urge you to support these 3 outstanding candidates. Vote for Ben! Vote for Carol! And vote for Mony!
