The East Bay Times must be worried! It takes a swipe at the publisher of our only local newspaper, The Independent, by saying, “The obsession of Livermore’s wealthy local newspaper publisher with stopping a much-needed, voter-supported affordable housing and commercial development project once again dominates the city’s local elections.”
That is utter bunk! Publisher Joan Seppala fights for the needs of those with low income, including their housing. She and her husband Lynn are ardent, generous supporters of every good cause in Livermore and the Tri-Valley.
She herself has experienced hardship. She didn’t have the money to turn on the heat in her small rental, and wore the same blue jean skirt every day. Shortly after founding The Independent, Joan needed cash to pay staff and other expenses. I was a young chemist at the Lab, making very little money. Along with many others, I lent her a few hundred dollars. She paid back the full amount within a short time.
Joan knows first-hand that life can be tough. She supports moving Eden Housing to nearby locations where more units and parking could be built, freeing the town center for a park to benefit wine-country tourists, local businesses and Livermore residents.
The Times is wrong to claim there is “voter support” for Eden in the current location. Volunteers found high percentages of voters eagerly signed the referendum. It’s outrageous the City Clerk refused to process the signatures – with unanimous support from the Council, and mayoral and council candidates Marchand, Branning and Chiong!
The veracity of the East Bay Times is questionable. It is owned by vulture capitalists who squeeze money out of their nearly 200 newspapers with no regard for journalistic standards. The Nation magazine says the Alden company that owns them “claims to be an authority on local affairs, while gutting the staff of all the newspapers it owns. It no longer has the staff to adequately cover local news, the basis for forming an editorial position.”
Further, “Alden Capital is buying up mobile home parks [--] and immediately raising rents and letting maintenance lapse.” So much for concern about low-cost housing!
We are lucky to have The Independent, a locally owned and operated paper. Its publisher and staff stand up to those in power who block our democratic rights. We must vote for Mony Nop, Carol Wahrer and Ben Barrientos -- candidates that The Independent endorses.