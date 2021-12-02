Maryann Brent, Livermore
Isn’t it ironic that those who throw mud at The Independent are given free voice in this very publication? The Independent prints letters from every point of view.
Recent suggestions that The Independent does not support disadvantaged individuals and families is grossly inaccurate.
For decades, The Independent has been dedicated to covering issues ranging from low-cost housing, homelessness, Black Lives Matter, mental health/health care access, meal programs for the disadvantaged, nonprofits that support vulnerable community members and low-income services.
Notifying readers about the situations facing people in distress and opportunities to help them is a kindness. I say thank you to the reporters, the staff, and owner, Joan Seppala, for their compassion toward the underprivileged residents of the Tri-Valley over the years.