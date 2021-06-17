Elva and Phil Cooper, Pleasanton
We were very sorry to read in the editorial last week about the harassment of Joan Seppala by Livermore City Council Members and others in the community.
Even though some disagree with her about the park downtown, they should be very grateful to her for all she has done for the City of Livermore. Without her work and influence, there would be no Bankhead Theater, and downtown Livermore would be very different, with few restaurants and movie theaters. Also, we in Pleasanton are very grateful to her for her efforts to save Pleasanton Ridge and her campaign through the Independent. If not for her campaigning against it, the Pleasanton Ridge would be entirely full of houses.
Every Tri-Valley resident should be grateful for her work to better our living area.