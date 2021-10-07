Ann Giannini, Livermore
Hello citizens. Don’t you wish we had the same city officials, our wonderful neighbor, the City of Pleasanton has?
They have always truly thought through how to maintain the quaint charm of their downtown. Right now, the Barone’s restaurant is going to be demolished for housing development. The city will only allow buildings to compliment the charming architecture downtown. Under no circumstances will there be an Eden Housing or Legacy Apartments mess, which we have to endure here. However, Pleasanton has not overlooked the need for low-income housing. Right now, a huge parcel of property on Stoneridge Drive near Foothill is being developed for low-income housing, where it should be for many reasons.
Like our neighbor, we also only have one downtown. What a shame our officials won’t learn from them.