Jan Brovont, Livermore

“The people are the government, administering it by their agents; they are the government, and sovereign power.” Andrew Jackson. Andrew Jackson was an American lawyer, planter, general, and statesman, who served as the seventh president of the United States from 1829 to 1837. Before being elected to the presidency, he gained fame as a general in the U.S. Army and served in both houses of the U.S. Congress.