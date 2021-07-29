Bruce Fielding, Livermore
I read with great disappointment ex-Mayor Marchand’s letter (Mailbox, July 22). He asks who should speak for Livermore and, with great disdain, he mentions many of his former constituents who have expressed their viewpoints through legitimate means - out of frustration with the recent City Council decisions - as all being unqualified to speak. While many of these ‘demands’ are not perfect, their concerns cannot all be wrong or dismissed so easily. How dare he suggest we ignore so many legitimate stakeholders or use his past grievances (ex: LVPAC Board) as reasons to question these concerns?
Notwithstanding Mr. Marchand’s list of stakeholders who should be able to speak for our city, in answer to his question, it is also people like me who speak for Livermore:
1. We are the 67% who polled in favor of an alternate plan.
2. We are frustrated with the lack of independence from our city leaders. We know why, because their representation has been compromised by special interest campaign support – because the city council unilaterally decided to take these ‘contributions’ a few years ago, thus sacrificing their independence that had existed for decades.
3. We are frustrated with the lack of transparency from our city leaders as evidenced by the bait-and-switch plan that is materially different from when it was conceived, to the version that was approved. Either they are being dishonest with us, or they are incompetent in their management of Eden Housing. In the end, it does not matter – we are forced to confront this ill-advised plan.
4. We are concerned with what appears to be bad staff work by deciding to forgo CEQA and producing neither an ‘appropriately justified nor acceptable’ contamination report. This reflects directly back to our city leaders’ management competence.
5. We cannot understand why such significant concerns (that were ranked significantly higher by stakeholders), such as adequate parking and open space have been compromised and disregarded.
6. We want to see the city consider alternatives before potentially being forced into an unacceptable solution by a decision from the courts.
Let’s seek resolution now, and if the true results of the stakeholders’ ‘thousands of comments’ had originally been respected, we wouldn’t be in this position. There are alternatives!