Don and Linda Milanese, Livermore
It’s been a bad year in so many ways, and now we can add local politics to the list of disappointments- specifically the race for Alameda County supervisor.
The volume of negative mailers from the Haubert campaign against Vinnie Bacon has been overwhelming and dishonest. Most of Haubert’s endorsements appear to be from a network of other elected officials he’s worked with since 2012 while serving as a Dublin Councilmember and then as mayor.
On the other hand, Vinnie Bacon’s endorsements are from organizations that see the big picture (and) chose Bacon, because they know the scope of a county supervisor’s influence - the Sierra Club, the Tri-Valley Democratic Club, the Alameda County Democratic Party, the California Nurse’s Association, the Alameda Labor Council, the Independent newspaper, and the East Bay Times to name a few.
Haubert is proud of the development he’s brought to Dublin during his tenure. Take a look! Is that what we want for the open space surrounding Livermore? A county supervisor has influence over what happens to our hard-won open space and Urban Growth Boundary. The Sierra Club supports Bacon to safeguard our land.
Bacon doesn’t take money from developers. Haubert’s campaign is flush with developer donations, so you can expect more dishonest mailers to arrive in support of a candidate they see as worth the investment. Please join us in tossing the mailers where they belong.
Check out bacon4supervisor.com for more information.