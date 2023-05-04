Trish Munro, Livermore
When people understand how their governments work and have the knowledge to understand how to effectively participate, their communities flourish. At the national level, that is what The Center for Civic Education does: develop the public knowledge of our democratic institutions, along with the ability, willingness, and confidence to be civically engaged. We see the results in the Tri-Valley through the popular and successful CA We the People program.
The program uses the US Constitution to provide excellent civic education, training, and experience to students from upper elementary through high school ages. Students learn what the Constitution is, why it is relevant today, and—through working together—how to use that understanding to discuss the most critical issues facing us today. They gain confidence and knowledge; communities benefit as these students become engaged community members. (Please find recent research and videos at civiced.org.)
But the program doesn’t happen by accident. Teachers need special training, which the summer institute provides. The five-day program includes content, pedagogy, materials, and mentoring.
The benefits are priceless and there is a growing demand for more programs. Yet experienced teachers are retiring, more schools want to participate, and we have not been able to provide training in recent years.
In Livermore, seven middle school teachers are attending the summer institute, using monies from a federal grant. They are eager to learn the material and work with students. However, that grant money does not provide for high school teachers. This is a program well worth everyone’s support. For more information—and to support the program, go to the website here: www.CAWTP.org. In the words of Thomas Jefferson: “An educated citizenry is a vital requisite for our survival as a free people.”