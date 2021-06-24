Rose O'Brien, Livermore
I am trying to understand “why” the city council is so adamant about having the Eden project in the middle of the downtown area. I honestly believe that most of the citizens of Livermore still oppose such a poor decision. We all need to unite in voicing our opinion to support those who are working so hard on our behalf to stop this from happening.
We all love Livermore and feel it is important to keep our city a place where families and visitors can enjoy themselves – let’s work together to keep it that way.
I would also like to express my admiration for Joan Seppala and others who have been working so hard for all of us. I know that Joan’s passion is to keep Livermore a “happy” place for the residents, and that she works day and night to assure it stays that way. Thank you, Joan, for all that you do for everyone in Livermore. We “truly” appreciate you!