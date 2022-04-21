Richard Andrews, Livermore
As a child I really looked forward to the circus coming to town every summer. Ringling Bros. came in on the train, unloaded, paraded, and put up the tents out at the Utah Fair Grounds. It was a memory that never dies.
Unfortunately, that era is gone. However! We in Livermore have another Circus. Sadly, it's only with clowns and a ringmaster whose tricks are costly and not funny. The good news is he is leaving. The bad news is his godfather (the one who anointed him) wants to come back.
Have you looked at the mausoleum going up on the west side of L Street south of Railroad Avenue? This is the four-story, black encased mass that our ex-mayor John Marchand laid upon us. This is the canard he orchestrated by telling us, his trusting citizens, in vague language, that this was to be a "Legacy". Now THAT is funny.
He then led the plan to add to that black monstrosity another sleight of hand on the east side of L Street -- more four-story apartments, a block long. Like Mussolini's WWII housing projects, they are tasteless slabs jammed to the curb. A wonderful "focal point" for the center of our town? Really? Well, maybe if we were Chernobyl. For that to be a "focal point", Hizzhonor would have to be quite a magician.
By running for mayor, he wants another try at us. Reminds one of the Wizard of Oz: "Don't look at the man behind the curtain!".
Do we really want someone back who has done this to us, and then anointed his successor to carry out the same “vision”? I don't think so. I love Livermore too much.
Dump the clowns, and the returning ringmaster. We've suffered enough.