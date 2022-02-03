Anthony Beckett, Pleasanton
While we weren't paying attention (which is how most bad policy gets enacted), Gavin did a few more things to make middle class life a little harder. Of course, he signed into law SB10 (Weiner), which provides that local agencies may adopt an ordinance to allow up to 10 dwelling units on any parcel, at a height specified in the ordinance, if the parcel is within a transit-rich area or urban infill site. Long story short, a 10-unit apartment building may show up next door to your single-family home — with no possibility of being contested. This is because single-family zoning is, according to activists, racist. This law took effect on Jan-1. The sharks are already circling the waters. You can find development companies advertising for homeowners to jump on this. Money will be made; neighborhoods will be "changed."
Next, Gavin is siding with the PUC to make changes to rooftop solar that will by some estimates reduce ongoing installations by 80%, and — get this — make these homeowner producers of electricity pay MORE for producing clean energy. Even though evidence points to corporate greed, as usual the changes are posed as being in the name of "equity". Officials argue that the changes would help reduce utility bills for lower-income residents about $10 a month by forcing rooftop solar users to pay higher fees to support the electric grid. New fees include a new monthly “grid participation charge” that would average an estimated $57 a month for solar customers. People who power their homes with fossil fuels wouldn’t pay for this. Not very "green" at all.
The proposal would force California to rely more on large power installations, including solar and wind farms, and long-distance transmission lines operated by utilities like Pacific Gas & Electric and Southern California Edison. Every watt of electricity not produced on the rooftop of a home will be produced and transmitted by a utility or wholesale power companies.
We were warned and given the opportunity to change our downward trajectory with the recall. We failed, and now we will be punished. Call/write your representatives.