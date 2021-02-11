Ellen Turner, Livermore
Citizens of Livermore are living in the Peanuts comic strip as we watch our downtown park dissolve into a mess of high-rise apartments, inadequate parking and traffic congestion on L Street and beyond.
Like Charlie Brown, we believe that surely this time Lucy won't move the football as we try to kick a touchdown. But Lucy (aka city council and mayor) have moved the ball again. The height and number of units of Eden's low-income housing have grown. Open space and grass have shrunk.
Our new mayor was elected after he suggested a viable relocation of the housing to an available site north of the park. Now, Mayor Lucy has moved the football and reverted to the Eden plan.
If nothing else, self-interest should motivate Mayor Lucy and the council to pay attention to us, the voters.
We will recall you if that's what it takes to return to a large green park with Eden housing relocated.