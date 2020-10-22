Robert Palasek, Livermore
Last Thursday morning, my older sister in Florida emailed me a pass-along, about how she is not voting for Trump, but rather presented a credo of 20 concepts that she was ‘voting for.’
My sense was that the list pretty much comprised Trump and Republican talking points and wedge issues, one outright lie, and a whole bunch of other points that Democratic office holders would probably also carry.
Then, surprise - later that day, in Thursday afternoon's Independent (Oct. 15), we find a letter from Owen Brovont enumerating that very same list of items. That writer's list had one additional item about Supreme Court being anchored in nine justices. Plus, in the line about the middle east, there was an addition of an explicit mention of support for Israel.
Other than that, my sister's and the writer's lists were identical, both in content and in order. I found it amusing to recognize that these lists grow and mutate, kind of like the RNA in viruses.
I had always assumed that letters to The Independent were original writing by their authors, but I see with Brovont's letter that such is not so.
This recognition also brings into question the letter from Jan Brovont in that same issue of The Independent, which enumerates a different list of items, with the same political bent.
So, do the editors know that they are printing unattributed pass-alongs? Do the readers know?