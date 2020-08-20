Glenn Stewart, Livermore
The Alameda County Public Health Department issued Face Covering Order 20-13 on June 5. The order requires wearing a face covering when people are outside their homes to reduce the spread of COVID-19.
A cloth face covering is a simple barrier to help prevent respiratory droplets from traveling into the air and onto other people when the person wearing the face covering coughs, sneezes, talks or raises their voice.
COVID-19 can be spread by people who do not have symptoms and do not know that they are infected. That’s why it’s important for everyone to wear masks in public settings and to practice social distancing.
It appears the majority of people in Livermore are wearing a face covering. By wearing one you protect yourself, your friends, and your loved ones from COVID-19.