Donna Cabanne, Livermore
What should Livermore look like in 2025? 2045? Now is your chance to give input about what you like and your concerns.
Want more parks? More bicycle paths? Want to protect open space? Want to keep our small-town charm? Concerned about contamination downtown and the safety of Eden Housing? If you oppose the expansion of the Livermore Airport to include 737 jets and become a commercial airport, now is the time to speak up…
Please email your comments to gpupdate@cityoflivermore.net and/or use website: imaginelivermore2045.org. Deadline for comments is October 3. Your input is critical to maintaining a beautiful, livable Livermore we can all be proud to call home.