Scott Lo, Livermore
I drove through Livermore airport area very often, and I thought the noise from I-580 and Jack London Parkway (mostly only during rush hour ) usually much higher than airport noise.
When I was in Las Positas golf course, I don't feel the airplane's noise. It is a quiet airport.
I hope that all media should also create a link to ask people (who) strongly favor on this new project to voice themselves. Social media seems (to) intentionally promote the small amount (of) political opposing voices.
(Join) with us to say "Yes, welcome Kaiser air!"