For a person raised in a quieter, more accomplished, more intelligent, more civil age, to watch this once vibrant society charging into insanity and civil disorder is deeply disturbing and disheartening. As a person who has raised a mixed-race family where each child has achieved professional standing in their respective fields by following the normal evolution of advanced education and personal effort to develop skills through hard work, it is simply unacceptable to lend serious credibility to the accusations of white privilege and racism. These words are ways to justify prurient, emotional, antisocial behavior to cover the absence of a willingness to do the hard work, using the same tools that my children did, to attain success in this society.
This uncivil unrest is directly traceable to a minority within a minority who agitate for ideological purposes – dismantling America is the real goal – and the willingness of the younger, ignorant, miseducated generations to join in this destructive process is more than perplexing, it is irrational! There is nothing of value to be gained from ripping this country apart. Bending a knee is an unjustifiable insult to the thousands of Americans who have sacrificed their lives to make this nation safe and vibrant for all its citizens, and, incidentally, the entire civilized world.
The current call for defunding and disbanding the police is pure insanity, an integral part of the plan to dismantle America. We have a family friend who grew up with my son. One served honorably in the Marines and the other the Army. Both are outstanding human beings; one is now a police officer and the other an emergency room doctor. Neither of them countenances this domestic conflict.
Racism is racism, irrespective of the color of the racist; to assert that only the white race can be racist is not only preposterous, it is ridiculous on its face.
Recent civil unrest has given witness that racism was alive and active during the riots and outright criminal behavior of those black and white participants who used national revulsion at the murder of George Floyd by rogue police officers to riot, loot and murder under cover of anti-racism! There is overwhelming evidence that the looting, arson, and murder was the product of an orchestrated plan by domestic terrorists. If you agree with what is happening, you are supporting both racism and terrorism. Give it some thought.