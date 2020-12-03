Farrell Scott, Pleasanton
The Nov. 19, 2020, Independent printed two separate hateful screeds from Dublin’s Patrick Weldhaas.
He articulates his most unhinged fantasies about Trump and the “deplorables,” who prefer him to the available alternatives in terms simultaneously ignorant and arrogant. So, let’s turn the looking glass around and examine the world Weldhaas and his ilk want:
Science: The U.S. must shut down its economy while modernizing economies in China, India, and the Third World ramp up their use of cheap, efficient fossil fuels in the name of saving the planet from “climate disruption.”
Education: Kindergarten students must be taught that the myth of two genders is a social construct, that there are more than 50 genders, and that 5-year-old children are sufficiently mature to decide what medical treatments would best help them achieve their desired gender characteristics.
Health Care: So-called “universal health insurance” is a panacea; there are no trade-offs to consider when comparing it to a market system (which is not what is in place now).
Immigrants: National borders are yet another social construct that should be destroyed. Anyone from anywhere in the world is entitled to enter the U.S., become a citizen and vote themselves an ever-increasing share of an inevitably shrinking tax base.
Foreign Policy: Unlike Trump, who ignored tabloid reports of Russia paying bounties on U.S. soldiers, the new Masters of the Universe will unshackle the nuclear ambitions of Iran, which killed and maimed hundreds of U.S. military in Iraq and received billions in cash on palettes from Obama.
That’s about it, a completely dumbed-down society dependent on the wisdom of the ruling class for its existence. No thanks.