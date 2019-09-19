When people spew nasty vitriol and mistruths, I tend to turn off. Where were these folks during the outreach meetings? I attended all the special meetings concerning the downtown development. What I heard over and over was, “Let’s have something that we can be proud of that will benefit us all and improve our city center. We wanted more parking! We did not want a lot of housing in this location, we wanted a park, and we wanted the hotel on the west side.”
I did not meet Joan Seppala until about a month ago but include me in the “special interest” group, as I want what the majority want. The idea that a 2000-seat theater is in the works is ridiculous! I even passed petitions against it! Where would they put it?
The wineries want a hotel so they can be a “Wine Country Designation,” and they want it NOW! I believe their reason for the east side is so it can be completed faster.
Putting it on the west side makes more sense. First, it can be bigger, and bring more revenue to the city. Second, it will have a restaurant – again a money maker but most of all, it will serve breakfast. Visitors don’t like to search around for breakfast. Third, it won’t be squished up against the view of a brick wall, and fourth, people won’t have to valet park their cars. The hoteliers wanted it on the east so it could be seen by people coming into town. Nice, but these days we pick out our hotels on the Web.
I read the objection that a garage in the east would increase traffic on Livermore Ave. At least the traffic will mostly come from the same side of the street. Traffic from the garage can exit on Railroad Ave. and drive around the back of the theaters. Parking should be closer to the center of action, in this case our theaters and most of the restaurants!
Come on City Council, let’s get a move on it. Have the vote in March 2020 and let the chips fall where they may. Don’t take it personally if we don’t agree with your plan, and we’ll do the same.