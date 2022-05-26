Jim Hutchins, Livermore
"Oh, what a tangled web we weave, when first we practice to deceive!" (Sir Walter Scott)
On Monday night, the Livermore City Council began discussing a modification to the agreement with Eden Housing. The proposed amendment would move up by a couple of months the transfer from the City to Eden Housing of the old Lucky site land. The original plan was for the transfer to occur on December 31, 2022, but that is after a new Council, elected in November, would be sworn in. Since the land wouldn’t yet be transferred, a new Council could do what the current Council has refused to do – listen to the people and investigate potential alternative locations for the Eden Housing buildings. Instead, the current Council has decided to change the transfer date to before a new Council is seated, in order to prevent them from having the ability to undo what this Council has wrought.
The Council’s motivations were further on display during the meeting’s public comments about the amendment. Six speakers exceeded their allotted speaking time, but the five speaking in support of the amendment were allowed to continue without interruption (ranging from 6 to 18 seconds over), while the one who was speaking against the amendment, Mony Nop, was cut off by Councilmember Kiick when he went only seven seconds over. They seek to silence dissent and control the narrative.
This Council has ignored the call of the residents to relocate the housing so that the people can have a large, beautiful park in the center of their town, instead of filling it with four-story apartments. But now they are actively working against the residents and plotting how to place barriers to stop the public’s demands from ever happening. That is unconscionable.
The Council’s actions are also putting millions of dollars of the City’s money at risk. They have decided to commit over $8 million to the Eden Housing project before the Save Livermore Downtown lawsuit is settled. The Council’s actions are both reckless and duplicitous.
In November, we need to elect new representatives that will actually represent what the people want.