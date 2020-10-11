Evelyn Mitschelen, Livermore
What happens when you make decisions on emotions?
Jesus gave the parable of the seed being sown. Some seeds fell beside the road, the birds came and ate it up. Some seeds fell on rocky ground where there was no depth in the soil, and the sun scorched it. Some seeds fell in the thorns, and the thorns chocked the seeds out.
This is a comparison to what happens on emotions.
Some seeds fell on good soil, and it yielded a big crop. This was not done on emotion. The seed took to the soil and changed. Emotions can think through facts and change.
There is much done today by people who say they care, when they are just reacting to emotions. They may feel good with the group they are with, but when alone, they are not so happy with their emotions, as to how they treat people.
Do they even think of honor? Do they think of the other person’s honor’? Why are we so selfish? It is ‘the sin’ that dwells within. Most people think the cross is foolish, and when you look at the cross it does seem foolish, how can a man who died change people?
God made a statement. If you confess Jesus as Lord with your mouth and believe in your heart, you shall be saved. With the heart, man believes, resulting in righteousness (you are in right standing), and with the mouth, confession results in salvation.
If anyone loves Me (Jesus) he will keep My word and My Father will love him and We will come and make our abode (home) with him.
This is what our nation needs – changed minds, hearts, and emotions. God does the changing.