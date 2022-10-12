Owen Brovont, Livermore

The total ADA (average daily attendance) income from the state to the Livermore Valley Joint Unified School District (LVJUSD) for the 2020–2021 school year was $163,383,447.30 according to the Sacramento school information website (sacinfo@cde.ca.gov). It also lists $12,382.11 as the expense per ADA, which is generally interpreted to mean “per pupil.” That calculation works out to be approximately 13,195 students attending school in the LVJUSD last school year. The latest data available; the impact of COVID was not indicated.