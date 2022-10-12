The total ADA (average daily attendance) income from the state to the Livermore Valley Joint Unified School District (LVJUSD) for the 2020–2021 school year was $163,383,447.30 according to the Sacramento school information website (sacinfo@cde.ca.gov). It also lists $12,382.11 as the expense per ADA, which is generally interpreted to mean “per pupil.” That calculation works out to be approximately 13,195 students attending school in the LVJUSD last school year. The latest data available; the impact of COVID was not indicated.
Given that information, we must examine the latest request by the LVJUSD school board for greater financial support by floating a bond issue for $1,020,000,000. Yes, it’s one billion and twenty million dollars, and it is to be repaid over a 34-year period by property taxpayers — you and me. Property owners can compute their tax liability by multiplying the assessed property value for tax purposes by a bond repayment percentage. The process is to divide the assessed value of your property, as listed in your annual property tax statement, by 100, then multiply the result by .06 (6 cents per dollar) to arrive at the additional amount you will pay on your property tax to support the LVJUSD! It should come as no surprise that renters do not escape, as they will also pay via their monthly rental payment! The amount just calculated will be added to your existing property tax bill. An average for Livermore property taxpayers has been calculated to be approximately $973.83 annually!
But, this is not the end of the story. Over the life of the 34-year bond issue, the bond holders will be the recipient of about 55.9% of the income from the bonds — NOT THE SCHOOLS! The school district will receive about 44% of the income from bond sales. That will be about $449,800,000 over the life of the bonds, or a little over $13,230,000 each year. That would be in addition to the approximately $163,383,000 they received (2020-2021) from the state in ADA payments, which would bring the per pupil expense to approximately $13,385 beginning in the 2022-2023 school year. The bond holders would reap about $570,180,000 of the funds raised as taxes on property owners; does this sound like a good idea? If you don’t think it is a good idea, simply vote no on Proposition G.