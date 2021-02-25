Glen Stewart, Livermore
It’s time for Livermore to put the downtown development plan approved by the former city council on hold, host an off-site business retreat (no distractions), and revisit the outdated 2004 Downtown Specific Plan. We need guidelines to help steer Livermore in the right direction for the upcoming 50 years.
I feel Livermore’s ‘revitalization’ plan is being piecemealed together without a carefully thought out strategy for the future. Lines were drawn in the sand when the former city council took the downtown development plans drafted by citizens, approved by an ad hoc Downtown Steering committee, and presented to the residents at the Outreach Program.
Within months, this city council voted to adopt a plan that didn’t carefully address the impact it would have on future parking, traffic congestion, community character, population growth, and providing open space, which is a fundamental requirement for downtown success, or how the land north of Railroad Ave between L St and North I St would be utilized.
Downtown revitalization requires collaboration between Livermore and an urban planning design company. The elements of urban planning are these: land use, traffic, sustainability, engineering, economic development, environmental planning, landscaping, building architecture, parks, open space, finance, construction and an urban management team. They need to be coordinated to give residents what they asked for - community character and a sense of pride in a town center that draws us together, and invites visitors to patronize local businesses and wineries.
The City is planning a conventional 4.5 level, 500-car garage on L Street and is preparing to move forward on building a 275-car conventional parking garage at North I Street, and restripe the parking spaces in the parking garage to squeeze in more cars.
It’s a fact that a robotic parking garage can park vehicles door-to-door and bumper-to-bumper on 30-50% less land than needed for a conventional garage with the same capacity for less money. A robotic parking space cost $35,000, a conventional parking space $65,000, and underground spaces $78,000. This means twice the number of available parking spaces in the same size garage. Vehicle retrieval time is less than 3 minutes compared to the time it would take to walk and find your car in a conventional garage.
Very large and very small robotic parking garages are feasible.
Consider building robotic parking garages in dispersed locations; for Eden Housing in various locations, the future hotel, and the L Street garage.