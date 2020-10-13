Owen Brovont, Livermore
Mark Twain said, “It's easier to fool people than to convince them that they have been fooled.”
This note is particularly for the “can’t vote for Trump” folks. When someone says, “I can't believe you would vote for Trump” I reply, “I'm not voting for Trump!”
I'm voting for the First Amendment and freedom of speech.
I'm voting for the Second Amendment and my right to defend my life and my family.
I'm voting for the next Supreme Court justice to protect the Constitution and the Bill of Rights.
I’m voting for the continued growth of my retirement 401K and the stock market.
I’m voting for a return of our troops from foreign countries and the end to America’s involvement in foreign conflicts.
I'm voting for the electoral college and the republic in which we live.
I’m voting to keep the Supreme Court anchored to its current number of nine Justices.
I'm voting for the police to be supported and respected, and to ensure law and order.
I’m voting for the continued appointment of federal judges who respect and are guided by the Constitution and the Bill of Rights.
I’m voting for our jobs to remain in America and not be outsourced all over again to China, Mexico and other foreign countries.
I’m voting for secure borders and legal immigration.
I'm voting for the military and the veterans who fought for this country who guaranteed the American people their freedoms.
I'm voting for the unborn babies that have a right to live.
I’m voting for continued peace progress in the middle east and in support of Israel.
I’m voting to fight against human and child trafficking.
I’m voting for freedom of religion.
I'm voting for the American flag that is disrespected by the Democratic Party.
I'm voting for the right to speak my opinion and not be censored.
I'm not just voting for one person; I'm voting for the future of my country.
I'm voting for my children and my grandchildren to ensure their freedoms and their future.
What are you voting for?