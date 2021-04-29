Richard Langlois, Livermore
Council Member Woerner, Council Member Carling, and Council Member Munro played key roles in the “Yes on P” campaign. They repeatedly, assured Livermore voters that the City Council’s downtown plan was the only plan that had been fully vetted by City Leaders, City Staff, and Commercial Partners. Now, after the election, Eden Housing informed the Council that it is impossible to construct the housing component as described in Measure P, so the City must accept a completely different type of housing project.
Why, after 4 months, have I not heard a single question or criticism from the current Mayor or City Council regarding this revised Eden project that violates all the assurances that were made before the Measure P election? Do any of the 5 of you have any individual concerns or questions, from yourself or your district constituents, which you are willing to share with the public before unanimously approving this revised project?
For me, a truly inclusive and responsive City Council consists of Council Members that 1) actively solicit the diverse ideas, concerns, and cultural values of the people in the district they represent, 2) show respect for their district by discussing district issues with the whole City Council, and 3) help to advise City Staff to incorporate as many of these ideas as possible in future city projects. I fear that our current Mayor and City Council are more focused on telling Livermore citizens what the staff and developers want, rather than listening and responding to the requests of the people of Livermore who elected them to office.